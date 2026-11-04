Inriver, Inc: Inriver Achieves SAP Spotlight+ Partner Tier, as PIM becomes central to success in AI-Driven Commerce

Recognition highlights Inriver's role as the trusted product data foundation for SAP Autonomous CX

MALMO, Sweden and CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, a provider of product information management (PIM) software and AI agents, today announced that it has achieved SAP's exclusive Spotlight+ partner tier. The recognition reflects Inriver's contribution to the SAP Customer Experience ecosystem, helping organizations turn complex product data into governed, enriched information that powers AI-driven commerce experiences. Inriver's close alignment with SAP includes its certified S/4HANA cloud connector built with SAP Business Technology Platform, and its role as a launch partner for SAP Commerce Cloud, Cloud ERP edition.

As buyers increasingly use AI assistants and businesses deploy agents to act on their behalf, trusted, consistent product information is becoming essential to how products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased. SAP Autonomous CX addresses this shift by using AI agents and business data to coordinate marketing, commerce, sales, and service workflows with the operations that fulfill customer needs. Inriver complements this approach as a product intelligence layer, enriching SAP's enterprise product records with the content and context needed to support both human and AI-driven buying journeys.

"Our ambition is to be the PIM for SAP customers, helping them modernize and build the trusted product data foundation for SAP Autonomous CX. This helps our joint customers to accelerate time to market, lower TCO and improve their ability to be discovered," said Dominic Citino, SVP Corporate Development & Partnerships at Inriver. "Spotlight+ recognition marks an important milestone as we help customers deliver better commerce experiences and confident buying decisions-whether the buyer is a person or an AI agent."

Inriver: A product intelligence layer for SAP customers

SAP manages core operational records and business processes. Inriver complements that foundation by bringing together product information from ERP, engineering, supplier systems and digital asset sources, then enabling enterprises to enrich, govern, and distribute it. This approach helps organizations maintain consistent product information across channels while keeping enrichment outside the ERP core. With Inriver, customers are able to bring people and agents together, putting orchestration and AI at the core of the PIM and the product launch process.

For manufacturers and other businesses managing complex product portfolios, the combination is designed to help:

Support clean-core modernization. Manage product enrichment outside the ERP core while connecting operational product records with commercial content.

Manage product enrichment outside the ERP core while connecting operational product records with commercial content. Accelerate commerce and channel expansion. Centralize product enrichment and syndication so teams can prepare consistent, channel-ready information with less manual coordination.

Centralize product enrichment and syndication so teams can prepare consistent, channel-ready information with less manual coordination. Build a foundation for Autonomous CX. Improve product data quality, structure and completeness so AI applications and agents can draw on governed product context.

"Autonomous CX depends on every touchpoint drawing on the same trusted product information, whether a person is searching with his or her favorite AI assistant or an AI agent is acting on their behalf. Inriver's elevation to Spotlight+ reflects the value it brings to the SAP CX partner ecosystem as the product data layer. Inriver's governed, enriched product information gives SAP's agents and applications the foundation to deliver accurate, customer-ready outcomes," said Alex Timlin, Chief Customer Expert, SAP.

To learn more about Inriver for SAP, visit https://www.inriver.com/resources/blog/sap-spotlight-recognition-2026/

About Inriver

With 20 years of expertise, Inriver helps more than 1,600 brands onboard, enrich, distribute, and optimize their product content. Its governed foundation connects product data, people, workflows, and systems with built-in AI agents to accelerate validation. Learn more at inriver.com.

Media contact

Press@inriver.com