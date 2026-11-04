Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 17:59
222,60 Euro
+8,96 % +18,30
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
222,10222,5518:01
222,50222,9018:00
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 16:26 Uhr
300 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Oral Presentation of mRNA-2808 Clinical Data at 2026 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Initial Phase 1/2 data highlight the potential of Moderna's multiplexed mRNA approach in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-2808 have been selected for oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. mRNA-2808 is an investigational multiplexed mRNA therapeutic designed to enable in vivo production of three distinct T-cell engagers targeting BCMA, GPRC5D and FcRH5.

At the time of the abstract submission, 12 heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (median 10 prior lines of therapy) had received mRNA-2808 in the ongoing Phase 1/2 MyEngage trial (NCT07116616). Four confirmed responses, including two very good partial responses (VGPRs) and two partial responses (PRs), were observed among 11 response-evaluable patients, including patients previously treated with BCMA- and/or GPRC5D-directed therapies. All three encoded T-cell engagers were detectable in plasma, with exposure increasing across dose levels, demonstrating in vivo protein production in humans. No dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related serious adverse events were observed. Cytokine release syndrome occurred in 5 patients (41.7%), all Grade 1, without step-up dosing. Grade =3 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 41.7% of patients, predominantly hematologic.

The Company expects to present updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 MyEngage trial at the ASH annual meeting in December.

Presentation Details

  • Abstract title: Initial results from a first-in-human phase 1/2 trial of mRNA-2808, a multiplexed mRNA therapeutic encoding BCMA, GPRC5D, and FcRH5-targeted T-cell engagers, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
  • Presentation: Oral presentation, December 12, 2026, 2:15-2:30 PM CT, Abstract #266
  • Meeting: 68th ASH Annual Meeting, December 12-15, 2026, New Orleans, Louisiana

About mRNA-2808

mRNA-2808 is an investigational lipid nanoparticle-formulated multiplexed mRNA therapeutic being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study (NCT07116616) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the safety and efficacy of mRNA-2808; the potential of mRNA-2808 to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; the potential of Moderna's multiplexed mRNA approach to enable in vivo production of multiple distinct T-cell engagers; and the ongoing clinical development of mRNA-2808. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley
Vice President, Global Head of Communications
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-oral-presentation-of-mrna-2808-clinical-data-at-202-1245962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.