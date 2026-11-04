Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health's Amazon UK Business Surpasses $2 Million in TTM Sales, Up 90%, with a 23% Net Profit Margin; Expects Sales to Grow Approximately 72% to $3.9 Million Over the Next Twelve Months

Amazon UK sales up 90%: $2.27 million in TTM sales for the twelve months to November 2, 2026, up from approximately $1.19 million in the prior twelve months

23% net margin on Amazon UK: the Amazon UK channel generated $525,000 in net profit after all direct channel costs, including Amazon fees, cost of goods, shipping, advertising and VAT

116,978 units sold on Amazon UK: an average of approximately 320 units per day

Record performance: July through October 2026 were the four strongest months to date on Amazon UK, each with sales above $215,000

Efficient growth: advertising costs of only 2.4% of Amazon UK sales, with refunds below 1%

72% growth expected: the Company expects Amazon UK sales of approximately $3.9 million over the next twelve months, an average of approximately $325,000 per month

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided an update on its Amazon UK business, reporting strong sales growth and profitability for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") from November 1, 2025 to November 2, 2026.

Amazon UK Performance

Over the trailing twelve months, Amazon UK sales reached £1.71 million, or approximately $2.27 million, representing an increase of 90% compared with approximately $1.19 million in the prior twelve-month period. During the same period, the Company sold 116,978 units to customers in the United Kingdom, an average of approximately 320 units per day.

This growth built steadily throughout the year. Monthly sales rose from approximately $144,000 in November 2025 to more than $215,000 in each of the last four months, July through October 2026, the four strongest months in the Company's history on Amazon UK.

Efficient and Profitable Growth

Importantly, this growth has been achieved efficiently. Advertising costs represented only 2.4% of TTM sales, while refunds remained below 1% of sales. After all direct channel costs, including Amazon fees, cost of goods, shipping, advertising and VAT, Amazon UK generated net profit of approximately £395,000, or approximately $525,000, representing a net margin of approximately 23%. The Company believes these results reflect healthy underlying demand for its products, as well as an efficient and scalable sales channel.

Supporting the Transition to a High-Margin Business Model

Amazon UK has become an integral part of Cosmos Health's transition to a high-margin business model. The Company believes the channel's performance demonstrates the level of profitability that its proprietary brands can achieve when sold through efficient online channels.

Outlook

Building on this momentum, the Company expects Amazon UK sales over the next twelve months to grow by approximately 72% compared with the TTM period, to approximately $3.9 million, or an average of approximately $325,000 per month. The outlook is based on the Company's current sales trends and planned growth initiatives on the platform.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Amazon UK is now a multi-million-dollar business for us. Over the past twelve months, sales grew 90% to $2.27 million, and the last four months were our strongest ever on the platform.

"Just as important is the quality of that growth. Advertising was only 2.4% of sales, refunds stayed below 1%, and we generated $525,000 in net profit, representing a net margin of approximately 23%. This is the kind of efficient, profitable growth that supports our transition to a high-margin business model.

"Amazon UK is an integral part of our UK business. Looking ahead, we expect sales on the platform to grow by approximately 72% over the next twelve months, to around $3.9 million. We look forward to providing a broader update on our UK operations in due course."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Note: Sales, unit and profit figures are based on the Company's Amazon UK seller platform data. They are unaudited and may differ from amounts in the Company's financial statements. Net profit and net margin are channel-level operating metrics, calculated after all direct channel costs and before corporate overheads; they are not U.S. GAAP measures. U.S. dollar figures have been converted from British pounds sterling at the exchange rate as of the date of this release. The sales outlook is a forward-looking statement based on management's current expectations and assumptions; actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-healths-amazon-uk-business-surpasses-2-million-in-ttm-sales-up-1246292