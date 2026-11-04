Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Tom Hendrikson, President, TMX VettaFi, and other team members of TMX VettaFi opened the market from Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, and celebrated VettaFi's accelerated growth and success across EMEA and this year's TMX VettaFi Investing Summit.





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TMX VettaFi Investing Summit is a premier event convened for Israel's leading institutional investors, and ETF executives alongside international asset managers.

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions and a subsidiary of TMX Group. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

Distinguished attendees included VettaFi's Sebastian Jakob, Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Coco, Chief Product Officer and Rob Arnott, fundamental indexing pioneer and founder of the newly acquired RAFI Indices; and VettaFi's Tel Aviv leadership team headed by Yaniv Kunis and Yaron Dayagi.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322489