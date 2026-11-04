Press Release dated November 4, 2026: ACHETER-LOUER.FR Invests USD 250,000 in Lucid Computing, a Specialist in Trusted Infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence

Paris, November 4, 2026

8:00 a.m.

ACHETER-LOUER.FR

invests $250K in Lucid Computing,

a specialist in trusted infrastructure

for artificial intelligence

• $250K investment in Lucid Computing through SOL Treasury Corp, funded from the Group's own resources

• First transaction completed as part of the technology diversification strategy

• Direct subscription for 28,550 newly issued Series Seed Preferred shares

• Participation in a funding round of approximately $13 million

ACHETER-LOUER.FR, a specialist in matchmaking and media solutions for the real estate and housing sectors, including digital marketing, data and 2D/3D imaging services, and which also acquires Solana cryptoassets for its own account through its wholly owned subsidiary SOL Treasury Corp, announces that it has completed, through that subsidiary, a direct subscription for 28,550 newly issued Series Seed Preferred shares in Lucid Computing, at a price of USD 8.756298 per share, representing a total investment of USD 249,992.31.

The subscription was funded from the Group's own resources.

This transaction marks the first concrete step in the Group's previously announced diversification strategy, targeting in particular artificial intelligence, data, digital solutions and the security of digital infrastructure.

Infrastructure for more verifiable AI

Lucid Computing is developing technology that enables customers to independently verify where artificial intelligence workloads run, how the infrastructure is configured, and whether a deployed model matches the model that was previously evaluated.

It combines hardware-based security, cryptographic proofs and network measurements, particularly for sovereign AI, data residency and AI safety evaluations.

Lucid Computing, a company incorporated in the State of Delaware (USA) in 2024, counts among its specialist investors Juniper Ventures, Lionheart Ventures, Safe Artificial Intelligence Fund (SAIF) and Halcyon Futures.

Lionheart Ventures has also invested in Anthropic; SAIF was founded by Geoff Ralston, former President of Y Combinator.

An initial investment in a privately held AI company

This transaction enables ACHETER-LOUER.FR to invest at an early stage in a privately held company developing trusted infrastructure for AI.

It forms part of the Group's announced diversification strategy, particularly in artificial intelligence, data, digital solutions and the security of digital infrastructure.

SOL Treasury Corp's investment consists of a direct subscription for 28,550 newly issued Series Seed Preferred shares in Lucid Computing, for a total of USD 249,992.31, as part of a funding round of approximately $13 million.

These equity securities represent 0.24% of Lucid Computing's share capital on a fully diluted basis, assuming the funding round is completed in full.

The rights attached to these shares are set out in Lucid Computing's charter and financing agreements.

This investment in a privately held company entails a risk of partial or total loss of capital and a potentially long liquidity horizon.

Nature and characteristics of the subscribed securities

The investment involves the subscription for 28,550 "Series Seed" Preferred shares, which are equity securities issued by Lucid Computing Inc. as part of its seed financing.

These shares carry specific rights, including priority over common shares in distributions upon liquidation or certain deemed liquidation events, a right to convert into common shares, and collective governance rights, subject to the terms of Lucid Computing's charter and investment agreements.

These rights do not guarantee repayment of the invested capital or any return on the investment.

Impact of the investment on the Group's cash runway

The investment of USD 249,992.31 made through SOL Treasury Corp is funded from the Group's own resources.

Taking this cash outflow into account, the Group has updated its projected cash runway and now estimates that it has sufficient resources to fund its requirements through the end of October 2027, subject to the drawdown of the remaining tranches under the bond financing arrangement established with Digital Ventures I in January 2026.

In the absence of drawdowns under these remaining tranches, the Group's cash runway would be limited to six months.

These estimates are based on the Group's current cash flow forecasts and remain subject to changes in its financing requirements.

Laurent Campagnolo, Chairman of the Management Board of ACHETER-LOUER.FR:

"This investment represents a first concrete step in our diversification into artificial intelligence.

The ability to verify where and how AI systems operate addresses a growing need among organisations.

We intend to identify promising technologies selectively, with a long-term perspective and careful risk management."

Kristian Rönn, Co-founder and CEO of Lucid Computing:

"As AI becomes critical infrastructure, trust can no longer rely on promises alone.

Organisations need proof of where their AI runs, what it does and who controls it.

Lucid makes this verifiable at the hardware level.

We are pleased to welcome ACHETER-LOUER.FR as an investor as we bring verifiable AI infrastructure to more customers in Europe and beyond."

Lucid Computing, incorporated in the State of Delaware in December 2024, develops secure and verifiable computing infrastructure designed to strengthen trust in the deployment of artificial intelligence systems.

Its core team comprises approximately 15 people, supported by specialist contractors and advisers.

Co-founded and led by Kristian Rönn, previously a co-founder of Normative and a former member of the Future of Humanity Institute at the University of Oxford, the company primarily targets AI companies, AI safety research and evaluation organisations, governments, sovereign compute programmes and regulated businesses.

Lucid states that it has developed the foundation of its verification platform and secured its first commercial contracts.

Its current activities include engineering services and dedicated NeoCloud computing services.

Its objective is to turn its initial projects into repeatable commercial offerings for verifiable computing.

Its approach combines its NeoCloud infrastructure, verification research and independent security testing ("red teaming") in real-world conditions.

Its solutions are intended for AI laboratories, evaluation organisations, cloud and data centre operators, and governments, with applications in sovereign AI, data localisation, export-control compliance and independent model evaluation.

The proceeds of the funding round are primarily intended to finance engineering and product development, delivery of existing customer projects, business development and working capital requirements.

The significant additional GPU purchases contemplated under an earlier plan are not included in the intended use of proceeds for this funding round.

The funds raised are also intended to help strengthen its engineering and research team, expand its dedicated AI verification cluster, accelerate the commercialisation of its hardware-rooted verification solutions, and support its next milestones, including initial commercial deployments with AI laboratories and data centre operators, as well as verification pilot projects with public-sector partners.

Outlook

With this first investment in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, ACHETER-LOUER.FR takes a further step in implementing its diversification and value-creation strategy.

The Group intends to continue selectively identifying and assessing new investment and diversification opportunities, particularly in digital solutions, data, artificial intelligence, automation, decentralised technologies and Web3, as well as other sectors offering growth and value-creation potential.

This approach forms part of a long-term development vision, with the ambition of gradually building a portfolio of investments with strong growth potential for the benefit of ACHETER-LOUER.FR and its shareholders.

These opportunities could take the form of equity investments and/or external growth transactions.

However, any such transactions would remain subject to the Group's own financial capacity and the prior arrangement of the necessary external financing; no transaction of this kind is currently underway.

About Acheter-Louer.fr (FR0014011O84 - ALALO)

Acheter-Louer.fr provides individuals with advice, news, property listings and housing-related offers, and offers real estate and housing professionals a comprehensive range of matchmaking, media, data and 2D/3D imaging solutions.

The Group also acquires Solana cryptoassets for its own account

through its wholly owned subsidiary SOL Treasury Corp. www.soltreasurycorp.comwww.soltreasurycorp.com

In parallel, the Group is pursuing a diversification strategy aimed at identifying new investment and development opportunities, particularly in digital technologies, data, artificial intelligence, automation and decentralised technologies.

Acheter-Louer.fr is eligible for the French PEA-PME equity savings scheme.

Acheter-Louer.fr contact: +33 (0)1 60 92 96 00 | investisseurs@acheter-louer.frinvestisseurs@acheter-louer.fr

Investor information: https://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/infos-investhttps://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/infos-invest

Subscribe to press releases: https://www.acheter-louer.fr/abonnement-investisseurhttps://www.acheter-louer.fr/abonnement-investisseur

Financial calendar: https://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/agenda-financierhttps://www.acheter-louer.fr/qui-sommes-nous/agenda-financier

About LUCID COMPUTING

Lucid Computing develops technologies that enable independent verification of the conditions under which artificial intelligence workloads run: workload location, infrastructure configuration, and whether a deployed model matches the one previously evaluated.

Its technology combines hardware-based security, cryptographic proofs and network measurements.

Its current commercial activities include engineering services and dedicated NeoCloud computing services.

It primarily targets AI companies, governments and regulated businesses, with applications in sovereign AI, data localisation and AI safety evaluation.

Website: www.lucidcomputing.aiwww.lucidcomputing.ai

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