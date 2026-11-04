

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $303 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.639 billion, or $3.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.214 billion or $2.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 31.0% to $3.271 billion from $4.740 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $303 Mln. vs. $1.639 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $3.08 last year. -Revenue: $3.271 Bln vs. $4.740 Bln last year.



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