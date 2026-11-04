Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTC Pink: ASRFF) (FSE: WA7) (the "Company" or "Americas Uranium") is pleased to announce that its consultant, Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., has completed the Multiphysics integration of TDEM, ground gravity and magnetic survey results with the structural lineament and probability analysis, resulting in the identification of three priority target areas to follow-up with a diamond drill program at the Company's Ford Lake Uranium Project (the "Ford Lake Property"), located on the south-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. This work represents the next step in the Company's systematic exploration strategy following completion of the 2025 ground gravity survey and the 2026 property-scale structural lineament analysis.

Figure 1: Location of the Ford Lake Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12293/322592_99ef26d5d4f77b32_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Ford Lake Property Mineral Disposition

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12293/322592_99ef26d5d4f77b32_002full.jpg

Exploration Program Progression

The Company's exploration program at Ford Lake continues to systematically advance and refine high-priority targets through a staged, multidisciplinary data-integration approach.

The 2025 ground gravity survey identified a series of density variations and gravity-low features considered prospective for further investigation. Building on these results, the Company completed a detailed structural interpretation in 2026 integrating regional geology, geophysics and remote-sensing datasets to define prospective structural corridors and identify areas of enhanced structural complexity and favorability.

The resulting structural model highlights dominant northeast-southwest structural trends, complemented by secondary northwest-southeast and east-northeast-west-southwest trends. These intersecting structural orientations provide an important framework for evaluating potential pathways and structural settings that may be favorable for mineralization and have been incorporated into the Company's ongoing target-ranking process.

Axiom Exploration's Chief Geophysicist, Vessela Hobson, completed a layered-earth inversion volume of the TDEM dataset which was used to generate apparent conductivity-depth sections along each flight line. Independently, unconstrained inversions of the ground gravity and regional magnetic datasets were used to generate discrete three-dimensional density and magnetic susceptibility anomaly bodies. Additionally, an unconformity layer was inferred, manually generated from the EM data.

These independently derived geophysical products were then directly compared and spatially integrated with the structural interpretation to identify areas where multiple exploration indicators converge and incorporate into a 3-D GIS project. Intersections of discrete gravity lows, conductive responses and favorable structural settings were analyzed, and prospective areas were selected for follow-up This integrated approach has enhanced the Company's ability to prioritize discrete target areas for further investigation.

Results

The Company's integrated interpretation of geological, geophysical and structural data at Ford Lake has refined its exploration targeting and identified three priority target areas for follow-up diamond drilling. The compilation combined TDEM conductivity results, three-dimensional gravity and magnetic inversion models, the interpreted sandstone-basement unconformity and key structural intersections to identify areas where multiple exploration indicators converge.

The three priority target areas are supported by the spatial association of discrete gravity lows, conductive responses and favorable structural settings, and associated with interpreted unconformity offsets. These coincident features may reflect alteration, faulting or geological contacts prospective for uranium mineralization. The results provide a strong technical rationale for diamond drilling to test the prioritized targets.

Figure 3: Priority Target Area Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12293/322592_99ef26d5d4f77b32_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Priority Drill Targets with low density isoshells and conductivity volume

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12293/322592_99ef26d5d4f77b32_004full.jpg

Priority Target 1 lies along the interpreted Ford Lake conductor, where an electromagnetic (EM) pick coincides with a gravity low aligned with the conductor, an interpreted 20-40 m vertical offset in the unconformity, and structural features identified from regional magnetic data and surface features. Drill planning will be oriented perpendicular to the interpreted structure, with follow-up holes targeting up-dip or down-dip extensions based on drilling results.

Priority Target 2 is located along the northern extent of the Ford Lake conductor, approximately 2 km northeast of Priority Target 1. The target combines an EM pick, a gravity low, and an interpreted fault aligned with the conductor. Drill planning will be oriented perpendicular to the interpreted structure, with follow-up holes targeting up-dip or down-dip extensions based on drilling results.

Priority Target 3 is located midway between Priority Targets 1 and 2 along the Ford Lake conductor. Selected using similar criteria, it combines an EM pick, a gravity low, an interpreted fault aligned with the conductor, and an offset in the interpreted unconformity.

Figure 5: Section through layered earth conductivity volume (mS/m) with isoshells extracted from 3D gravity and magnetic inversion volumes (blue = gravity low, red = magnetic high), shown below property satellite imagery, incorporated with structural interpretations to select priority target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12293/322592_99ef26d5d4f77b32_005full.jpg

Exploration Targeting and Next Steps

At the Company's request, Axiom Exploration, together with Technical Advisor Denis Goulet, P.Geo., will further refine the design to Americas Uranium 4 to 6 DDH program totaling up to 1,250 m across the three target areas. Existing roads off Highway 914, which crosses the southeastern portion of the property, will provide access for drill pad construction and drilling activities (Figure 3). Future drilling results are expected to help guide follow-up exploration and refining future geological, geochemical, and geophysical models.

Management Commentary

Nick Luksha, CEO of Americas Uranium Corp., commented:

"The identification of three priority drill targets at Ford Lake represents a significant milestone for Americas Uranium and an exciting advancement in our exploration strategy," stated Nicholas Luksha, CEO of Americas Uranium Corp. "Through the systematic integration of multiple geophysical datasets and detailed structural analysis, our technical team has successfully narrowed our focus to three highly prospective areas that demonstrate compelling geological characteristics associated with potential mineralization. We believe this work has substantially strengthened our understanding of the property and provided a clear path toward our next phase of exploration. With defined drill targets and a proposed diamond drilling program taking shape, we are excited to move Ford Lake closer to its first phase of drilling and the opportunity to unlock the property's uranium potential. This is an important step forward as we continue building Americas Uranium into a leading North American uranium exploration company."

Ford Lake Project

The Ford Lake Property lies within the south-eastern edge of the uranium-producing Athabasca Basin. It is located approximately 15 km northwest of the currently operating Key Lake uranium mill and approximately 580 km north-northeast of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The property lies near the transition between the Wollaston and Mudjatik domains, which host several significant unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium deposits.

The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity and location, discoveries of minerals on or near historic mines such as the Key Lake Mine site or deposits within the Wollaston and Mudjatik domains, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ford Lake Property, the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Ford Lake Property, or the presence of any commercially exploitable deposit therefrom.

Qualifying Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Denis Goulet, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Americas Uranium Corp., and a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Goulet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

Cautionary Statement / Technical Disclaimer

Geophysical, structural and remote-sensing interpretations are predictive in nature and do not constitute direct evidence of uranium mineralization. Interpreted anomalies, conductors, structures and target areas require validation through appropriate field investigations and, where warranted, drilling. There can be no assurance that exploration targets will result in the discovery of mineralization or an economically viable mineral deposit.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium assets. The Company holds a portfolio of 4,700 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. Americas Uranium is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "potential", "proposed", "target", "continue" and "advance", and similar expressions, or statements that certain events, conditions or results will, may or could occur, be achieved or be realized. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation, significance and prospective nature of geophysical, structural, geological and remote-sensing data and anomalies at the Ford Lake Property; the potential for conductors, gravity lows, structural corridors, fault-unconformity intersections and other interpreted features to be associated with uranium mineralization; the further refinement, ranking and prioritization of exploration and drill targets; the design, timing, scope and execution of the proposed diamond drilling program and any other future geological, geochemical or geophysical programs; the availability and use of existing roads for drill pad construction and drilling activities; the use of future drilling results to guide follow-up exploration and refine geological, geochemical and geophysical models; the advancement of the Ford Lake Property and the Company's exploration strategy; and the potential discovery, delineation or development of uranium mineralization or an economically viable mineral deposit.



Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reliability of available geological, geophysical and remote-sensing data and the interpretations derived from them; the ability of the Company, Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. and their respective consultants and contractors to further refine the drill program and obtain necessary personnel, equipment and services on acceptable terms; the availability of financing; the receipt of any required permits and regulatory approvals; access to the Ford Lake Property; and general business, economic and market conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the preliminary and interpretive nature of geophysical and structural targeting; the possibility that drilling may not confirm the interpreted targets or identify mineralization; changes to exploration plans, timing or costs; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and services; permitting, regulatory, environmental and community-related matters; access, weather and other operational conditions; commodity prices and market conditions; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, as the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322592