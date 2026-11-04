

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) on Wednesday, reported higher net income for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by growth in total revenues.



Net income attributable to MetLife increased to $2.397 billion from $896 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders rose to $2.351 billion from $818 million. Total revenues increased 18 percent to $20.522 billion from $17.361 billion.



Premiums climbed to $11.818 billion from $10.555 billion, while net investment income rose to $6.198 billion from $6.089 billion. Total expenses increased to $17.522 billion from $16.151 billion.



MET is currently trading after house at $104.92 up $2.03 or 1.97 percentage



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