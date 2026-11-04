White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) (FSE: 2Y9) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an addendum dated October 7, 2026 (the "Addendum") to its General Service Agreement dated September 1, 2026 (the "Service Agreement") with ARO Consulting Inc. ("ARO"), a company controlled by Sheri Rempel, Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company.

Pursuant to the Addendum, the Company has agreed to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to ARO at a deemed price of $0.44 per Share, for a deemed consideration of $66,000, as additional compensation pursuant to the Service Agreement.

ARO provides accounting, financial reporting, corporate secretarial and other services to the Company pursuant to the Service Agreement.

As ARO is controlled by Sheri Rempel, Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company, the issuance of the Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Shares to be issued to ARO nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The issuance of the Shares is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The Company also announces that effective October 7, 2026, it cancelled 300,000 stock options previously granted to Ms. Rempel. The cancelled options were exercisable at $0.305 per common share and had an expiry date of September 2, 2031.

The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.

Goldcana Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral resource properties. The Company holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the Triple F Gold Property in British Columbia and up to a 100% interest in the La Sarre Gold Project in Québec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed issuance of the Shares to ARO, the anticipated approval of the transaction by the CSE, and the completion of the share issuance on the terms described herein.

Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including that the Company will obtain any required CSE approval and satisfy all applicable regulatory and securities law requirements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or the failure to obtain any required CSE acceptance, changes in applicable regulatory requirements, and the possibility that the proposed share issuance may not be completed on the terms contemplated or at all.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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