Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2026 are available as from today, at: https://www.legrand.com

Key financial dates

2026 annual results: February 10, 2027

"Quiet period 1 " starts: January 11, 2027

"Quiet period " starts: January 11, 2027 2027 first-quarter results: May 5, 2027

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 5, 2027

" starts: April 5, 2027 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2027

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

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1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104754132/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations financial communication

Ronan MARC +33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Delphine CAMILLERI +33 5 55 06 70 15 delphine.camilleri@legrand.com