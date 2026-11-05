

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK, SHL.DE), a German medical technology company, reported Thursday slightly higher net profit in its fourth quarter, while adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, declined from last year. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2027 outlook.



The company's fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders edged up 0.3 percent to €599 million from €597 million in the prior year. Earnings per share increased to €0.53 from €0.52 a year ago.



Adjusted basic earnings per share rose 1.7 percent to €0.69 from €0.68 the previous year.



Adjusted EBIT declined 2.0 percent to €1.077 billion from €1.098 billion last year, and adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 15.9 percent from 17.4 percent last year.



Revenue climbed 7.3 percent to €6.784 billion from €6.322 billion a year ago, with comparable revenue growth of 5.9 percent.



Imaging segment achieved comparable revenue growth of 10.0 percent, and Precision Therapy reported comparable revenue growth of 4.8 percent, while Diagnostics experienced a comparable revenue decline of 4.2 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company expects comparable revenue growth between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent over fiscal year 2026. Adjusted basic earnings per share are projected in a range of €2.20 to €2.40.



In fiscal 2026, the company's comparable revenue growth was 4.0 percent, and adjusted basic earnings per share were €2.42.



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