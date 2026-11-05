

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corp (SONA.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY791.764 billion, or JPY134.30 per share. This compares with JPY570.452 billion, or JPY94.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to JPY6.267 trillion from JPY5.729 trillion last year.



Sony Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY791.764 Bln. vs. JPY570.452 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY134.30 vs. JPY94.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.267 Tn vs. JPY5.729 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 13.000 T



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