SmartCraft Group AB: SmartCraft Group AB (publ) publishes interim report for Q3 2026

5 November 2026 - SmartCraft Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: SMCRT) today announced its interim report for January-September 2026.

Best quarterly result since the IPO, with improving organic growth



"Organic ARR growth improved to 7.8% in the third quarter, while disciplined cost development supported our best quarterly Adjusted EBITDA-Capex result since the IPO. Sweden showed clearer signs of recovery, while activity in Norway and UK remained subdued. With LiveCosts strengthening our position in the UK and OneSmartCraft simplifying how we operate, our focus remains on improving organic growth, commercial execution and profitability," says Jeremias Jansson, CEO.



Main events during the quarter

Organic ARR growth reached 7.8% in Q3, continuing the gradual improvement seen during 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA-capex increased by 21.4% to SEK 44.4 M (36.6), and the margin improved to 30.8% (28.2%).

The acquisition of LiveCosts strengthened SmartCraft's position in the UK and contributed SEK 20.4 M to ARR.



Third quarter

ARR was SEK 554.5 M (476.0) at the end of September, representing annual growth of 16.5%, of which 7.8% was organic.

Revenue increased by 10.8% to SEK 144.0 M (129.9).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22.1% to SEK 56.5 M (46.2), corresponding to a margin of 39.2% (35.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA-Capex increased to SEK 44.4 M (36.6), with the margin improving to 30.8% (28.2%).

Profit for the quarter was SEK 35.7 M (22.2). Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.22 (0.13).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 39.5 M (34.8).



Main events after the period

Thomas Staven joined SmartCraft as Chief Product & Technology Officer on 1 October 2026.

In November 2026, SmartCraft signed an agreement with DNB Carnegie for a synthetic share buyback programme of up to SEK 120 M.



Webcast

Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to join a webcast presentation in English today at 10:00 CET.



Webcast link: https://youtube.com/live/zsMh5rufzTE?feature=share



The report will be presented by:

Jeremias Jansson, CEO

Tobias Lindquist, CFO

Viewers are welcome to submit written questions through the webcast player during the presentation.



Find the Q3 report and presentation at www.smartcraft.com/investor-relations/.

Contacts

Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

Tobias Lindquist, CFO, +46 708 401456, tobias.lindquist@smartcraft.com

About Us

SmartCraft is a Northern European vertical SaaS company providing business-critical software for tradespeople and construction businesses, helping them improve productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. Today, the Group has more than 13,400 customers and 270 employees across Norway, Sweden, Finland, Ireland and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021 and subsequently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026.

This information is information that SmartCraft Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:15 CET.