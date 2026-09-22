SmartCraft Group AB: SmartCraft CEO Jeremias Jansson acquires additional shares in SmartCraft Group AB

22 September 2026 - SmartCraft Group AB (publ) ("SmartCraft") today announced that CEO Jeremias Jansson has acquired 146,353 ordinary shares in SmartCraft.

The shares were acquired between 17 and 21 September 2026 at an average price of SEK 15.04 per share, corresponding to a total purchase consideration of SEK 2,200,898.

Following the latest transaction, Jansson holds 455,648 ordinary shares and 500,000 C1-shares in SmartCraft. The two holdings are different instruments and should not be aggregated as ordinary shares. Based on the acquisition costs of the respective transactions, Jansson's aggregate investment in SmartCraft amounts to SEK 8,216,664.

The latest transaction was reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 21 September 2026.

Contact

Jeremias Jansson, CEO, +46 77 017 65 77, jeremias.jansson@smartcraft.com

About Us

SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the construction industry, helping them improve productivity, margins, and resource efficiency. Today, the Group has more than 13,400 customers and 270 employees across Norway, Sweden, Finland, Ireland and the UK. SmartCraft was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021 and subsequently listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2026.