Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes interim report for July-September 2026

A strategically important third quarter for Nanexa, marked by an agreement with Novo and scientific and operational progress

Significant events during the third quarter of 2026

Nanexa announced on September 24 a global license and collaboration agreement with Novo for long-acting injectables. The agreement is valued at EUR 1.165 billion, including an upfront payment of EUR 20 million, followed by EUR 595 million in development and regulatory milestone payments. The remaining milestone payments are sales related. In addition, Nanexa is entitled to a low single-digit royalty on global net sales of products developed under the agreement. The agreement grants Novo a global exclusive license to Nanexa's proprietary PharmaShell® atomic layer deposition (ALD) drug delivery technology platform for certain therapeutic peptide drugs in indications including obesity, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

Nanexa announced on September 22 a joint Development Agreement to Advance Manufacturing for ALD-Coated PharmaShell® Long-Acting Injectable Medicines with Forge Nano. Collaboration intends to develop large-scale, GMP-compliant ALD manufacturing equipment supporting Nanexa's broad portfolio of proprietary and partnered PharmaShell® programs.

Financial overview

1 July - 30 September 2026

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 227,865 (477)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK 157,332 (-11,983)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK 157,384 (-12,538)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to: SEK 0.82 (-0.08) SEK

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to: SEK 0.80 (-0.07) SEK

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK -8,524 (-15,483)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 44,033 (24,779)

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, November 5 at 10:30 CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg will take place on November 5 at 10:30 CET via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

The report commentary will be available via this link

The report commentary will also be published on Nanexa's website afterwards.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, including the latest license and option agreement with Moderna.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 08:00 CET.