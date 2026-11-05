

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp. (SONA.F, 0L83.L, SONY, 6758.T) on Thursday reported higher profit and sales in its first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. Further, the firm raised annual outlook.



In Tokyo, the shares gained 7.07 percent, and closed Thursday's trading at 4,211.00 yen.



Looking ahead for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the Group now expects attributable net income of 1.330 trillion yen, up 29 percent from last year, and operating income of 1.870 trillion yen, a growth of 29.2 percent year-over-year.



The company previously expected net income of 1.210 trillion yen, up 17.4 percent from last year, and operating income of 1.720 trillion yen, up 18.8 percent.



Sony Group now projects sales of 12 trillion yen, up 4.2 percent from last year, compared to previous estimate of 12.500 trillion yen.



In the first half, Sony's net income attributable to stockholders came in at 791.764 billion yen or 134.30 yen per share, 38.8 percent higher than last year's 570.452 billion yen or 94.51 yen per share.



Operating income climbed 42.9 percent year-over-year to 1.099 trillion yen.



The company's sales for the period rose 9.4 percent to 6.267 trillion yen from 5.730 trillion yen last year.



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