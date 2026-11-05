

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA), a French environmental services and water management company, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the first nine months of the year.



Current EBIT, excluding Suez and Clean Earth purchase price allocation (PPA), increased 6.7% at constant scope and exchange rates to €2.950 billion from €2.737 billion a year earlier.



EBITDA rose 5.1% to €5.404 billion from €5.080 billion in the prior-year period.



Revenue increased 2.6% to €33.310 billion from €32.323 billion a year ago, at constant scope and exchange rates and excluding energy prices.



Looking ahead, Veolia confirmed its full-year outlook. The company continues to expect current net income attributable to the group to increase by at least 8% at constant exchange rates, including Clean Earth. EBITDA is expected to grow organically by 5% to 6% at constant scope and exchange rates.



In Paris, Veolia Environnement shares were down more than 1% at €33.42.



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