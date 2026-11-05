

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA (MLCMF) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $98 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 60.8% to $2.276 billion from $1.415 billion last year.



Millicom International Cellular SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $98 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $2.276 Bln vs. $1.415 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News