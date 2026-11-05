Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to "Zodiac Resources Inc." (the "Name Change").

The Name Change reflects the broader mineral potential of the Company's 2,316 km² license package in Liberia, which, in addition to the Company's flagship Todi Gold Project, includes iron ore potential and the critical mineral anomalies recently identified through the Company's soil geochemical survey. Gold remains the Company's top priority.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 185,500,769 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 2,614,431 common shares are subject to escrow. The Name Change will not affect the Company's authorized capital, issued and outstanding share capital, or the number or terms of securities subject to escrow. The Name Change is not being accompanied by a consolidation of the Company's share capital, and there will be no change to the number of common shares held by shareholders.

Subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the new name at the opening of trading on November 9, 2026. The Company's common shares are expected to trade under the symbol "ZAU", and through the OTCQB symbol "ZAUIF" and the FSE symbol "K19".

The updated Company identifiers are as follows:

Identifier Former New Company name Zodiac Gold Inc. Zodiac Resources Inc. TSXV symbol ZAU ZAU (no change) CUSIP 98980T104 989963103 ISIN CA98980T1049 CA9899631XXX

Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the Name Change. If registered shareholders have any questions or wish to receive an updated DRS advice or share certificate, if applicable, they may contact the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, by calling 1-604-559-8880.

About Zodiac Resources Inc.

Zodiac Resources Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West African gold exploration company advancing its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia, an underexplored, politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Resources is developing a district-scale gold opportunity across its 2,316 km² land package.

Exploration across the Company's Northwest Licenses has also identified anomalies in nickel, cobalt, chromium, copper and other critical minerals. These results highlight additional mineral potential within the Company's extensive land position and provide further opportunities for systematic exploration and target development.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Name Change, the expected effective date of the Name Change, acceptance of the Name Change by the TSXV, the continued trading of the Company's common shares under the symbol "ZAU", and the Company's mineral potential and exploration priorities, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that the Company will receive all required regulatory and TSXV acceptances for the Name Change on a timely basis. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include delays in or failure to obtain TSXV acceptance or other required regulatory approvals, actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322601