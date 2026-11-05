Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
VI

WKN: A2QAME | ISIN: US92556V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: VIA
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 15:37
17,700 Euro
+3,29 % +0,564
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIATRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIATRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,47617,57215:43
17,55017,64615:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIATRIS
VIATRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIATRIS INC17,700+3,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.