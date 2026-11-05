

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.001 billion, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $1.726 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $3.918 billion or $3.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.2% to $20.057 billion from $15.522 billion last year.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.001 Bln. vs. $1.726 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $20.057 Bln vs. $15.522 Bln last year.



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