MacPaw Introduces Email Cleanup and Browser Care in CleanMyMac to Keep Your Whole Workday Clutter-Free

Two new features bring inbox and browser cleanup into CleanMyMac, helping users clear unwanted emails, manage browser tabs and keep their Macs running smoothly.

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global AI technology company, today announced the launch of Email Cleanup and Browser Care, two new features for CleanMyMac designed to help users tackle digital clutter throughout their workday. Known for keeping Macs fast, secure and clutter-free, CleanMyMac now brings that same care to Gmail inboxes and Google Chrome tabs. The new features help users clear unwanted emails, free up shared Google storage and manage memory-heavy browser tabs. Together with its existing Mac care tools, CleanMyMac helps users spend less time managing their digital tools and more time focused on their work.

From overflowing inboxes and forgotten subscriptions to dozens of open browser tabs, digital clutter can interrupt work and slow down computers. Sorting through unwanted emails takes time, while tabs left running in the background can consume Mac memory without users realizing it.

In a March 2026 survey of existing CleanMyMac users registered with Gmail, 61% said inbox clutter was a moderate or serious problem, while 47% reported deleting unwanted emails one by one. The findings reflect a common frustration among users trying to keep their inboxes manageable without accidentally removing something important.

"For years, CleanMyMac has helped people take care of their Macs, but keeping a machine running smoothly is only part of the experience," said Raymond East III, Head of Product Management at CleanMyMac by MacPaw. "People also spend a significant part of their day sorting through emails, searching for open tabs and dealing with clutter that gets in the way of their work. We're bringing the same simplicity that people know from CleanMyMac into those everyday tasks, so they can spend less time managing their tools and more time using them."

One App to Tidy Up Your Whole Workday

Email Cleanup helps users clear unwanted newsletters, promotions, spam, old drafts and messages with large attachments from their Gmail accounts. Instead of deleting emails individually, users can review email by sender, category, year or attachment size, unsubscribe from multiple mailing lists and clean up bulk mail in fewer steps.

The feature also identifies potential Gmail storage savings within the storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. Users can preview messages before deciding what to delete, archive or unsubscribe from, with a fast clutter readout available even before a full mailbox scan finishes.

Deleted emails are moved to Gmail Trash, where they remain recoverable for 30 days. Deleted drafts, however, are removed permanently. Shared Google ?loud storage is reclaimed once emails are permanently deleted from Trash.

Browser Care helps users reclaim Mac memory and stay focused by identifying Google Chrome tabs that consume valuable resources or create unnecessary clutter. By showing how background tabs affect Mac performance, the feature helps users address slowdowns while reducing the browser distraction that interrupt their focus. Through a Chrome extension connected to CleanMyMac, users can see near real-time memory usage, pause resource-intensive tabs, find duplicates across browser windows and identify pages that have been left open for hours or days.

Both features give people control over what gets cleaned and what stays. Email Cleanup requires confirmation before messages are deleted, archived or unsubscribed. Browser Care only closes or suspends tabs when users choose to take action. Email Cleanup connects safely through standard Google sign-in, with permissions that can be disconnected at any time directly in the app. CleanMyMac never shares personal email contents. With Browser Care, page content, titles and browsing history remain local to the user's Mac.

Availability

Email Cleanup and Browser Care are available beginning November 5, 2026, at no additional cost for users with an active CleanMyMac subscription.

To learn more, visit https://macpaw.com/cleanmymac

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and across the EU, building an ecosystem of software, services, and AI-powered experiences for people who live on Mac. Designed around a deep understanding of Mac users, MacPaw creates thoughtful technology that helps users and developers get more from their devices and workflows.

Contact - pr_team@macpaw.com

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