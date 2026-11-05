

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $877 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $917 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $3.191 billion from $3.151 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $877 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.191 Bln vs. $3.151 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.30



fiscal year 2027 EPS guidance: $5.10-$5.70 per share.



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