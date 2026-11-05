

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the thirdd quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 and 2027 as well affirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate outlook.



For fiscal 2026, Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share, but now at the high-end of the range.



Looking ahead, the company also affirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2027 in the range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share.



Further, Sempra is affirming a 7 to 9 percent projected long-term earnings per share growth rate.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, SRE is trading on the NYSE at $82.78, down $0.17 or 0.20 percent.



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