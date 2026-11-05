

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Media Corp (LSTZA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $163 million. This compares with $13 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.226 billion from $1.085 billion last year.



Liberty Media Corp earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $1.226 Bln vs. $1.085 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News