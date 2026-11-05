

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hochtief AG (HOT.DE, 1HOT.MI, HOCFF), a German infrastructure and construction company, on Thursday reported an increase in net income and sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of EUR 260.051 million, or EUR 3.46 per share, higher than EUR 174.615 million, or EUR 2.32 per share in the same period last year. The company posted sales of EUR 11.914 billion, higher than EUR 9.739 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Hochtief anticipates operational net profit of EUR 1.025 billion to EUR 1.100 billion. For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded operational net profit of EUR 789 million.



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