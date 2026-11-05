SOLUM and Infineon Expand Collaboration on HVDC Power Solutions for AI Data Centers

MoU covers intermediate bus converters, battery backup units and power supply units

SOLUM showcases rack-level power solutions incorporating Infineon technologies, including a 26 kW-class 800 Vdc BBU DC/DC converter

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLUM Co., Ltd. (KRX: 248070) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX /OTCQX: IFNNY) to strengthen their existing collaboration on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power solutions for AI data centers. The companies plan to expand their work across three key power applications: intermediate bus converters (IBCs), battery backup units (BBUs) and power supply units (PSUs).

As generative AI and high-performance computing drive power demand in data centers higher, energy efficiency, power density and system reliability are becoming more important. HVDC-based power architectures are emerging as a key technology for next-generation AI data centers, reducing power losses and improving reliability through more efficient power conversion and distribution.

Under the MoU, Infineon will work with SOLUM from the early stages of relevant projects to review suitable technologies and product solutions, and will provide reference designs and technical support, drawing on its portfolio of silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors and control solutions. SOLUM will apply its server power design and manufacturing capabilities to develop AI data center power products and pursue application opportunities with global customers. The companies will maintain a regular technical dialogue on next-generation developments.

At the Infineon- SOLUM Collaboration Tech Day, held alongside the signing at SOLUM's SolSquare campus in Yongin, SOLUM showcased AI data center power solutions incorporating Infineon technologies. Among the featured products was a 26 kW-class BBU DC/DC converter for 800 Vdc rack power architectures, designed to support continuity of AI server operations during momentary power interruptions. Using Infineon CoolSiC MOSFETs, EiceDRIVER gate drivers and PSOC digital power controllers, the module is being developed with a target peak efficiency of more than 98.5%, with mass production targeted for 2027. SOLUM also presented an LVDC BBU DC/DC converter, an ORv3-compatible 33 kW power shelf and server PSUs.

"AI is driving fundamental changes not only in computing performance but also in the power infrastructure that supports it," said Jun Sung-ho, CEO of SOLUM. "By working with Infineon, a global leader in power semiconductors, we will further strengthen SOLUM's high-voltage, high-efficiency power design capabilities and pursue new business opportunities in next-generation AI data center power markets, including North America."

"AI data centers require power infrastructure with increasingly higher levels of efficiency, reliability and power density," said Adam White, Division President Power Systems at Infineon. "Korea is at the forefront of technology innovation and a strong driver of AI, and SOLUM's server power capabilities complement what we bring on the semiconductor side. Together we want to advance HVDC power solutions for next-generation AI infrastructure."

About SOLUM

SOLUM Co., Ltd. (KRX: 248070) is a global technology company specializing in power solutions and retail technology, including electronic shelf labels. Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics and headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, SOLUM designs and manufactures power solutions for servers and AI data centers. The company operates manufacturing sites in Vietnam, Mexico, India and China, supported by a global sales and service network. For more information, visit www.solum-group.com.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

SOURCE SOLUM