Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):
Total number of shares
49,071,263
Number of real voting rights*
48,997,986
Theoretical number of voting rights*
49,048,063
(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting
(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations
Furthermore, as of October 31, 2026, out of the 14,424,541 warrants (BSA) issued in connection with the 2025 capital increase, 12,261,125 remained outstanding and exercisable.
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105907547/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Press MAARC
Bruno Arabian
+33 6 87 88 47 26
bruno.arabian@maarc.fr
Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 85 36 76 81
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com