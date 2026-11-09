Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, today announced its participation in the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York City on November 10-12, 2026.

Oran MUDUROGLU, Chairman of the Board of Median Technologies and President of Median eyonis Inc., Median's U.S. subsidiary responsible for the U.S. commercialization of eyonis LCS, will participate in a fireside chat.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 8:30 a.m. ET

A replay of the fireside chat will be available following the conference in the Investors section of Median Technologies' website at www.mediantechnologies.com.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109295608/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com