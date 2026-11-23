Company to present scientific findings of a new reader study examining how eyonis LCS affects radiologists' assessment of pulmonary nodules

LCS affects radiologists' assessment of pulmonary nodules eyonis LCS helps save lives by enabling earlier and more accurate lung cancer detection and diagnosis.

LCS helps save lives by enabling earlier and more accurate lung cancer detection and diagnosis. eyonis is the first and only FDA-cleared, CE-markedAI-powered solution combining pulmonary nodule detection and diagnostic assessment in a single lung cancer screening workflow.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), and its U.S. subsidiary, Eyonis, Inc., today announced plans to showcase eyonis LCS, the first FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) to help radiologists both detect and diagnose lung cancer on low-dose CT images, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting, November 29-December 3, in Chicago. The companies will also present findings from a new reader study evaluating how eyonis LCS affects radiologists' assessment of suspicious pulmonary nodules.

The RSNA Annual Meeting is the world's premier radiology conference, bringing together radiologists, researchers, imaging professionals and industry leaders from around the world. The meeting is a major venue for scientific exchange and for showcasing the latest innovations in medical imaging, including artificial intelligence.

For Median Technologies and Eyonis, Inc., RSNA 2026 will provide a major opportunity to demonstrate eyonis LCS at scale to the radiology community following its FDA clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in July 2026.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, largely because the disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. Early detection dramatically changes the prognosis: when lung cancer is detected at an early, potentially curable stage, before symptoms appear, patients have a significantly greater chance of long-term survival. Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) enables earlier diagnosis, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

eyonis LCS is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-based solution developed specifically for LDCT lung cancer screening that combines computer-aided detection (CADe) and computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) to assign a malignancy score for pulmonary nodules.

eyonis LCS Provides Unparalleled Early-Stage Lung Cancer Detection

A 2024 study based on a lung cancer screening reference population of 2,163 patients found that eyonis LCS achieved:

93.3% sensitivity, correctly identifying more than nine out of 10 patients with lung cancer, including 95.8% sensitivity for stage 1 disease, when detection matters most.

92.4% specificity, correctly identifying more than nine out of 10 patients without lung cancer1

In a separate reader study involving 16 radiologists interpreting 480 cases with and without eyonis LCS, radiologists achieved a statistically significant improvement in diagnostic performance, as measured by AUC, when using eyonis LCS.

Together, these results demonstrate the software's ability to aid clinicians in identifying patients with early lung cancer while minimizing false positive results that may lead to unnecessary and potentially dangerous invasive procedures.

"eyonis LCS saves lives by detecting the disease at an earlier stage, when treatment can be most effective. With eyonis LCS, our ambition is to put the power of AI into the hands of radiologists to support this effort. We are excited about the very positive reception we have received from the clinical community, and we are moving quickly toward adoption from a range of customers," said Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies

Oran Muduroglu, Executive Chairman of Median Technologies and President of Eyonis, Inc., commented, "eyonis LCS represents a quantum leap forward in the detection and diagnosis of lung cancer. Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer, and we know that early detection makes the difference in life and death. Demonstrating our product and peer-reviewed scientific findings at RSNA is a major step forward and we look forward to connecting with the leaders of the U.S. radiology community, as well as radiologists and imaging professionals from around the world."

eyonis LCS showcased through live demonstrations and hands-on sessions

Throughout the congress, radiologists will have multiple opportunities to experience eyonis LCS through live demonstrations and dedicated hands-on sessions. The eyonis team will welcome attendees at Booth #5441 in the AI Showcase, South Hall, Level 3, where live demonstrations of eyonis LCS will be available throughout the Technical Exhibition from November 29 to December 2.

In parallel, Median Technologies and Eyonis, Inc. will operate a dedicated Vendor Workshop in Room #5183 from November 29 through December 2. The interactive sessions will combine clinical case discussions, expert insights and hands-on experience with eyonis LCS. The current program includes sessions at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 2:00-3:00 p.m. CT, with a 45-minute presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A.

This expanded presence is designed to enable radiologists to explore how the solution can support lung cancer screening workflows. The dedicated Vendor Workshop has been designed around multiple demonstration stations specifically for hands-on use of eyonis LCS using clinical cases.

eyonis LCS featured in RSNA's AI and scientific program

Beyond live demonstrations, Median Technologies and Eyonis, Inc. will contribute to the RSNA 2026 program through industry and scientific presentations.

Scientific Presentation

Eyonis will present a new reader study at RSNA examining whether eyonis LCS can improve radiologists' performance when interpreting baseline low-dose CT lung cancer screening exams within the Lung-RADS v2022 framework. Despite the standardization provided by Lung-RADS, several important challenges remain, including variability between readers, missed cancers, and unnecessary recalls. The study explores whether adding AI-based nodule detection and malignancy assessment to the existing Lung-RADS workflow with eyonis LCS can help radiologists detect more cancers, reduce unnecessary recalls, and deliver more consistent screening assessments.

Title: AI CADe/CADx SAMD Improves Lung-Rads Assessment Consistency and Performance

Presenter: Benoit Huet, PhD, SVP Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Research eyonis

Session: T5A-SPCH-12 Chest Imaging

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 12:15 p.m. 12:45 p.m. CT

Location: Learning Center

Industry Presentation at the RSNA AI Showcase Theater

Title: Cleared. Proven. Ready. eyonis LCS Brings AI Precision and Speed to support radiologists pulmonologists in Lung Cancer Screening

Speakers: Stefania Baraghini, VP Marketing, eyonis and Benoit Huet, PhD, SVP Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Research eyonis

Date: November 30, from 12:00 to 12:20 p.m. CT

Location: AI Theater, South Hall A, Level 3, Booth 5536

Together, the booth demonstrations, dedicated Vendor Workshops, AI Showcase Theater presentation and scientific program will provide multiple complementary settings for radiologists to assess eyonis LCS, from its scientific foundations and clinical performance to hands-on use of the solution.

About Eyonis, Inc: Eyonis, a Median Technologies company, markets eyonis, a suite of AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) designed to improve the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Its flagship product, eyonis LCS, analyzes low-dose CT examinations to support both the detection of suspicious lung nodules and the assessment of their likelihood of malignancy within the lung cancer screening workflow. eyonis LCS received FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. To learn more, visit https://eyonis.ai.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

1 Estimated from Jonas DE, et al. Screening for Lung Cancer with Low-Dose Computed Tomography: Updated Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Task Force. JAMA. 2021 Mar 9;925(10):971-987

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Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Press MAARC

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



U.S. media TODD STEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Todd Stein

+1 510.417.0612

todd@toddsteincommunications.com