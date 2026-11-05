PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Business rebounds in the second quarter: +5.8% - 2026-2027 first-half revenue: EUR 24.7 million

Lyon, November 5, 2026

Key first-half business developments:

The Printing business has confirmed its resilience since the start of the year, with first-half growth of nearly 4%.

The Hardware business picked up in the second quarter (+14%), making it possible to recover part of the shortfall recorded in the first quarter of the financial year.

The order backlog continued to show positive trends at September 30, 2026, up to €12.5 million (+€2.2 million versus September 30, 2025).

Consolidated first-half revenue (April 1, 2026 - September 30, 2026)

First half Q2: Jul 1 - Sep 30 2026 Unaudited 6 months 6 months 3 months 3 months In €M 2026-2027 2025-2026 Change % Q2 26-27 Q2 25-26 Change % Printing 18.64 17.94 +3.9% 8.75 8.51 +2.8% Hardware 6.07 7.23 -16.1% 3.28 2.86 +14.7% Total revenue 24.71 25.17 -1.8% 12.03 11.37 +5.8% Total at constant exchange rates 24.57 25.17 -2.4% 11.90 11.37 +4.7%

The foreign exchange impacts are linked primarily to changes in the South African rand and Canadian dollar.

In the second quarter of 2026-2027, the Prismaflex International Group recorded €12.0 million of revenue, up +5.8% compared with the second quarter of 2025-2026 (+4.7% at constant exchange rates). Over the period, the Group benefited from an upturn in the Hardware business, particularly for static lightboxes, while the Printing business remained solid, following on from the first quarter.

This enabled the Group to almost entirely make up for the first-quarter shortfall, closing out the first half of the year with total revenue of €24.7 million, down just -1.8%. This improving trend is expected to continue over the coming quarters, supported by an order backlog at September 30 that was more than €2 million higher than at the same date last year.

The Printing business generated first-half revenue of €18.6 million, up +3.9% (+3.1% at constant exchange rates) compared with the first half of 2025-2026, showing its resilience in a sluggish economic environment. The Communication segment is up +3.4% to €18.3 million, driven by positive momentum in Canada and South Africa, while Europe remained relatively stable. The Home Decor business, which is now marginal at Group level, recorded first-half revenue of €0.3 million (vs. €0.2 million).

Half-year sales for the Hardware business came to €6.1 million, down -16.1% (-16.0% at constant exchange rates) compared with the first half of 2025-2026, despite the upturn seen in the second quarter. This first-half change primarily reflects the lower sales of LED solutions, which totaled €2.1 million (vs. €3.1 million for H1 2025-2026), with no major deliveries during the period. Revenue from other activities is virtually stable at €4.0 million (vs. €4.2 million), with higher volumes of static lightboxes offsetting the base effect for street furniture following the significant deliveries from the previous financial year.

Given the change in sales and the business mix, the Group's first-half current operating profit is expected to be lower than last year, while remaining positive.

2026-2027 trends

The Group's commercial activity enabled it to maintain a solid order backlog of €12.5 million at September 30, 2026, more than €2 million higher than September 30, 2025, reinforcing the Group's expectations for growth in the second half of the year.

The Hardware division had an order backlog of €8.2 million at September 30, 2026. This includes €2.0 million of remaining deliveries for Africa (Benin and Côte d'Ivoire) and more than €6 million of orders from local authorities and advertising operators in France, confirming its robust commercial development both directly and through integrator partners.

The Printing business maintained an order backlog of €4.3 million, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter, despite a more challenging economic environment, particularly in Europe.

Building on these elements, the Prismaflex Group confirms that it is targeting revenue growth for 2026-2027, while continuing to effectively manage its operating expenditure and optimize its productivity.

Next date :

2026-2027 first-half results: press release on December 9, 2026 (after market close)

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTER

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analyst & Investor Relations - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press Relations - Tel: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

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