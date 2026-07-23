PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: 2026-2027 first-quarter revenue

Lyon, July 23, 2026



2026-2027 first-quarter revenue contraction (-8%),

but strong order backlog growth to over €13 million

Proposed strategic combination between the subsidiary FPI

and the German company Ellerhold



Key business developments:

The Printing business confirmed its positive trends, with growth of nearly 5% over the period, supported by a good level of international business in the Communication segment and the end of the contraction in the Home Decor segment.

The Hardware business recorded a temporary but significant decline due to the absence of major deliveries during the quarter. However, its order backlog improved significantly, supported by several major new contracts, particularly in Africa, which are scheduled for delivery over the coming quarters.

At June 30, 2026, the order backlog shows strong growth, up to €13.1 million (vs. €10.0 million at March 31, 2026).

Q1 consolidated revenue (April 1, 2026 - June 30, 2026)

Q1: April 1 - June 30 Unaudited 3 months 3 months In €M 2026-2027 2025-2026 Change In €M Change % Printing 9.89 9.42 +0.46 +4.9% Hardware 2.79 4.38 -1.59 -36.2% Total revenue 12.68 13.80 -1.12 -8.1% Total at constant exchange rates 12.67 13.80 -1.14 -8.2%

The foreign exchange impacts are linked primarily to the Canadian dollar and the South African rand.

In a still sluggish economic environment, the Prismaflex International Group recorded €12.7 million of revenues for the first quarter of 2026-2027, down -8.1% (-8.2% at constant exchange rates). The two divisions saw contrasting developments over the period. The Printing business delivered solid growth, while the Hardware division's revenue contracted, not yet reflecting the good commercial trend shown by its order backlog.

In the first quarter, the Printing business generated €9.9 million of revenue, up +4.9% (+4.6% at constant exchange rates) compared with the same period in 2025-2026. The Communication segment grew +3.9% to €9.7 million, supported in particular by significant business growth in South Africa and Canada, offsetting the weaker conditions in Europe linked to the general economic environment. The Home Decor business returned to growth, with revenue of €0.2 million (vs. €0.1 million), supported by online sales through the Scenolia and Koziel websites.

The Hardware business recorded €2.8 million of revenue, compared with €4.4 million for the same period in 2025-2026, down -36.2% (-36.0% at constant exchange rates). Performance remains volatile from one quarter to the next depending on delivery schedules, for both the LED business (€0.8 million vs. €1.8 million in 2025-2026) and the other activities. The shortfall is expected to be recovered over the year, given the increase in the order backlog.

Full-year trends

The first quarter was marked by a very good level of order intake for the Hardware division. The order backlog increased strongly to €13.1 million at June 30, 2026, up €3.2 million compared with March 31, 2026, strengthening the Group's visibility over its outlook.

Thanks to the contracts secured since the start of the financial year, particularly in Africa (Benin and Côte d'Ivoire for a combined €3.0 million) and in Europe with local authorities, the Hardware division had an €8.6 million order backlog at June 30, 2026 (vs. €5.0 million at March 31, 2026).

The Printing business maintained a solid order backlog of €4.5 million, slightly higher than at the same period last year, confirming its ability to replenish its orders quarter after quarter.

Building on these elements, the Prismaflex Group is targeting revenue growth for 2026-2027, while continuing to effectively manage its operating expenditure and optimize its productivity.

Proposed strategic combination between the subsidiary FPI Affiches and the German company Ellerhold

The Prismaflex Group is announcing that it has signed an agreement for a strategic business combination between its subsidiary FPI, specialized in the preparation and assembly of posters for scrolling signs and billboards, and Ellerhold, Germany's leading poster preparation and printing firm.

Subject to the usual conditions precedent being satisfied, Ellerhold would acquire a minority interest in FPI.

This strategic business combination would open up new opportunities for development for FPI in the advertising display market. For information, FPI contributed €3.3 million to the Prismaflex Group's revenue in FY 2025-2026 and €0.8 million in the first quarter of the current year.

Next date:

2026-2027 first-half revenue press release on November 5, 2026 (after market close).

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTER

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analyst & Investor Relations - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press Relations - Tel: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

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