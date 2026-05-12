PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: 2025-2026 full-year revenue of EUR 51.2 million, down 6.6% - Significant improvement in Printing trends in the fourth quarter

Key business developments

The Printing business ended the year with a return to growth in the fourth quarter (+8.0%). This performance enabled the Group to achieve slight growth in full-year revenue at constant exchange rates (+0.2%), supported by the resilience of the Communication business.

The Hardware business recorded a annual contraction of -16.7% following the strong growth seen in 2024-2025. The increase in LED sales only partially offset the expected decrease in orders for the Group's other activities (static lightboxes and street furniture).

The order backlog at March 31, 2026 represented €10.0 million (vs. €10.6 million at March 31, 2025).

Consolidated full-year revenue (April 1, 2025 - March 31, 2026)

Full year Q4: Jan 1, 2026 - Mar 31, 2026 Unaudited 12 months 12 months 3 months 3 months In €M 2025-2026 2024-2025 Change (%) Q4 25-26 Q4 24-25 Change (%) Printing 35.38 35.84 -1.3% 8.92 8.26 +8.0% Hardware 15.85 19.04 -16.7% 4.87 6.36 -23.5% Total revenue 51.24 54.88 -6.6% 13.79 14.62 -5.7% Total at constant currency 51.72 54.88 -5.7% 13.82 14.62 -5.5%

The foreign exchange impact is linked primarily to changes in the Canadian dollar.

The Prismaflex International Group showed its resilience in the fourth quarter, with revenue of €13.8 million, reflecting a limited contraction of -5.7% (-5.5% at constant exchange rates). The Group benefited from the good performance by the Printing business, which returned to growth during the period (+8.0%). However, the Hardware business, which is traditionally more volatile, contracted (-24%) during the quarter, affected by a high basis for comparison (significant deliveries of street furniture and static lightboxes at the end of FY 2024-2025).

2025-2026 full-year revenue came to €51.2 million, down -6.6% (-5.7% at constant exchange rates) compared with 2024-2025. However, the Group returned to a level of activity very close to that achieved in FY 2023-2024.

The Printing business delivered resilient 2025-2026 revenue of €35.4 million, down only slightly at current exchange rates (-1.3%) and up +0.2% at constant exchange rates. The Communication business recorded strong growth in the fourth quarter, enabling full-year revenue to increase by +0.5% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates) to €34.9 million. South Africa, Spain and Canada, which had a very good fourth quarter, all contributed to growth, offsetting the decrease in business in the United Kingdom and France, following the favorable impact of the Olympic Games in 2024. The Home Decor business contributed €0.5 million in 2025-2026 (vs. €1.1 million in 2024-2025), boosted in the second half of the year by the acquisition of the Koziel.fr site.

The Hardware business recorded €15.9 million of full-year revenue in 2025-2026, down €3.2 million (-16.7%). LED sales increased by +14.1% to €7.1 million (vs. €6.2 million in 2024-2025), notably driven by significant deliveries in France to advertising operators and municipal authorities. As expected, revenue from other business segments contracted sharply (-31.7% to €8.8 million), reflecting lower volumes of static lightboxes for the specialist retail market (following the previous year's record levels), as well as lower levels of street furniture orders.

In terms of profitability, the contraction in the Hardware business will logically weigh on the current operating profit for the year, which is nevertheless expected to remain positive. The Group also continued to reduce its debt during the year.

Outlook for 2026-2027

Prismaflex International is starting FY 2026-2027 with a €10.0 million order backlog at March 31, 2026, confirming its commercial ability to regenerate its order book quarter after quarter. This backlog does not include a major €2.0 million order recorded in April for the Hardware business in Africa.

The Hardware division is starting the year with an order backlog of €5.0 million, most of which is scheduled for delivery during the year. It primarily includes LED and street furniture orders (renewal of bus shelter networks) in France, with municipal authorities or advertising operators. As mentioned above, the division secured a major €2.0 million contract in Benin in April and expects business volumes for static lightboxes for this year to be in line with those achieved in FY 2024-2025.

The Printing business has a solid order backlog of €4.9 million to start the year. The Communication business is expected to continue trending up, while the Home Decor business is set to return to growth this year, with the relaunch of the Koziel.fr site receiving a positive response from its longstanding client base.

The Prismaflex Group therefore aims to return to growth in 2026-2027, while continuing to manage its operating expenses effectively. Its continued deleveraging is also still a priority.

Next date:

2025-2026 full-year earnings press release on June 23, 2026 (after market close).

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTER

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analyst & Investor Relations - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press Relations - Tel: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

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