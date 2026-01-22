PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Sharper contraction in business in the third quarter in an unfavorable context - Nine-month revenue of EUR 37.5 million (-7.0%)

Key business developments:

The Printing business recorded a 4.0% contraction after nine months (-2.6% at constant exchange rates) and continued to be impacted by the downturn on the Home Decor market. The Communication segment is up slightly at constant exchange rates.

The Hardware business shows a more significant contraction after nine months of -13.3%

(-12.9% at constant exchange rates). The slight increase in LED sales only partially offset the expected decrease in orders for static lightboxes.

(-12.9% at constant exchange rates). The slight increase in LED sales only partially offset the expected decrease in orders for static lightboxes. The order backlog at December 31, 2025 was up €0.5 million versus September 30, 2025 to €10.8 million, driven by a solid level of order intake.

Consolidated nine-month revenue (April 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025)

First nine months Q3: Oct 1, 2025 - Dec 31, 2025 Unaudited 9 months 9 months 3 months 3 months In €M 2025-2026 2024-2025 Change (%) Q3 25-26 Q3 24-25 Change (%) Printing 26.46 27.58 -4.0% 8.53 8.92 -4.4% Hardware 10.98 12.67 -13.3% 3.75 5.52 -32.0% Total revenue 37.45 40.25 -7.0% 12.28 14.44 -14.9% Total at constant exchange rates 37.91 40.25 -5.8% 12.47 14.44 -13.6%

The foreign exchange impact is linked primarily to changes in the Canadian dollar, South African rand and Pound Sterling.

In the third quarter of 2025-2026, the Prismaflex International Group recorded €12.3 million of revenue, down -14.9% over the period (-13.6% at constant exchange rates). The Printing business followed on from the first six months of the financial year, while the Hardware business, which is more subject to fluctuations, contracted as there were no major deliveries this quarter. As a result, revenue for the first nine months of 2025-2026 came to €37.5 million (vs €40.3 million for the first nine months of 2024-2025).

The Printing business generated €26.5 million of revenue over the first nine months of 2025-2026, down €1.1 million (-4.0%). This contraction primarily reflects the €0.4 million decrease in the Home Decor activity (€0.3 million vs €0.8 million), which remains faced with a lack of outlets, as well as an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of €0.74 million, linked mainly to the depreciation of the Canadian dollar and the South African rand. The Communication segment confirmed its resilience, with €26.1 million of revenue over nine months and a slight drop of 1.03% at constant exchange rates (-2.4% at current exchange rates). Spain and South Africa continued to see positive trends, offsetting the slight slowdown affecting France and the United Kingdom.

The Hardware business recorded €10.8 million of revenue over the first nine months of 2025-2026, down €1.7 million (-13.3%). LED sales are up slightly to €4.6 million (vs €4.4 million for the first nine months of 2024-2025), despite some deliveries being deferred to early 2026. As expected, revenue from other business segments contracted (-23.2% to €6.4 million), reflecting the lower level of static lightboxes for the specialist retail market, following the record levels achieved the previous year.

Outlook for the end of FY 2025-2026

The order backlog represents €10.8 million, up €0.5 million from September 30, 2025. It includes a significant order secured in Canada, supporting both business activities, for a total amount exceeding €1.5 million.

The Hardware division had an order backlog of €5.2 million at December 31, 2025, most of which is scheduled for delivery before the end of FY 2025-2026. The Group is continuing to build on its robust commercial activity levels, with various opportunities expected to move forward in 2026 in the LED segment in Europe and Africa, alongside an expected upturn in orders for static lightboxes.

The Printing business recorded growth in its order backlog to €5.6 million, driven primarily by orders for the Communication segment in Canada. In addition, the Koziel site's upturn on the Home Decor market is showing some encouraging initial signs, which are expected to be confirmed over the coming months.

Prismaflex International expects fourth-quarter trends to be better than the third quarter, which will help mitigate the downturn in activity linked to the general economic environment during this consolidation year.

Next date:

2025-2026 full-year revenue press release on May 12, 2026 (after market close).

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTER

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - Chief Financial Officer - Tel: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analyst and investor relations - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Tel: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5ttaZdmk5udlXBul5pqZ2NpbWhkmZWWaJTJm5Rqlpmca2qSyWdka5bLZnJnlmdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96127-pri-230125-ca-t3-2025-2026-vf-gb.pdf