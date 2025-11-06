PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Half-year 2025-2026 total sales: 24.7 M EUR

Significant points:

Printing activity recorded a decline of -3.9% (-2.7% at constant exchange rates) largely due to the weak contribution of the Home Décor activity.

Hardware activity recorded an increase of +1.1% (+1.7% at constant exchange rates) supported by an increase in deliveries of LED solutions but, as expected, saw a fall in order for static lightboxes compared with last year

Order backlog remained stable at 10.3 million on September 30, 2025 compared with June 30, 2025

Consolidated figures first six months (April 1, 2025 - September 30, 2025)

H1 April 1, 2025 - September 30, 2025 Q2: July 1 - September 30, 2025 Not audited 6 Months 6 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €M 2025-2026 2024-2025 Var. % Q2 25-26 Q2 24-25 Var. % Printing activity 17.94 18.66 -3.9% 8.51 8.98 -5.2% Hardware activity 7.23 7.16 +1.1% 2.86 4.01 -28.7% Total Sales 25.17 25.81 -2.5% 11.37 12.98 -12.5% Total constant currencies 25.44 25.81 -1.5% 11.52 12.98 -11.3%

* The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the CAD.

In Q2 2025-2026, Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €11.4 million, down -12.5% on Q2 2024-2025 (-11.3% at constant exchange rates). The difficult economic situation is weighing on Printing momentum, while Hardware activity, which is more volatile from one quarter to another, was temporarily penalised by delivery postponements. Thanks to the advance achieved in Q1, the decline in S1 total sales is limited to -2.5% (-1.5% at constant exchange rates), confirming the anticipated scenario of a consolidation of activity in 2025-2026 amid an uncertain market context.

S1 Printing activity stands at €17.9 million, down -3.9% (-2.7% at constant exchange rates) on S1 2024-2025. This is mainly due to a lack of opportunities for the Home Decor activity which continues to decline, posting S1 total sales of €0.2 million (vs €0.6 million in S1 2024-2025). Communication activity remains stable despite the difficult economic context with total sales at €17.7 million, close to the previous year's S1 level (-1.7%). The activity remained well oriented in Spain and South Africa, which helped offset a slight decline in Canada and the UK and also a high basis for comparison in France linked to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hardware sales amounted to €7.2 million, up +1.1% (+1.7% at constant exchange rates) on S1 2024-2025, despite the shifting of LED deliveries originally scheduled for Q2 into the second six-month period. Despite this change, LED sales stood at €3.1 million (vs €2.5 million in S1 2024-2025) supported notably by deliveries in France and the Netherlands. Total sales for other activities declined as anticipated (-10.5% to €4.2 million), with volumes of static lightboxes for the retail sector logically lower after the record levels recorded the previous year.

The decline in activity, combined with a product mix less favourable to margins than in 2024-2025, will automatically impact the current operating profit for the period, which will be lower than the previous year but remain profitable.

Outlook 2025-2026

Commercial activity has allowed to maintain order backlog on September, 30, 2025, at a healthy level of €10.3 million (unchanged from June 30, 2025), despite caution among clients due to economic and political uncertainties, notably in France.

Order backlog for Hardware stands at €5.9 million on September 30, 2025 in line with June 30, 2025.

Order backlog for the Printing division is table at €4.4 million compared with June 30, 2025, focused exclusively on the Communication sector.

Prismaflex International is actively pursuing commercial activity to limit the impact of the uncertain environment and to maintain activity at a level close to that recorded the previous year. The Group is also paying continued attention to operating costs and to maintaining a good level of cash.

Forthcoming dates :

2025-2026 six-month results: December 10, 2025 after closure. Conference call on December 11, 2025

