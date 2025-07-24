PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Revenue growth of +7.6% in Q1 - Significant increase in Hardware activity (+39%)

Lyon, July 24, 2025

Significant points:

Printing activity recorded a decline of 2.6% over the period, due to the weak contribution of the Home Décor activity. The key Communications activity however showed resilience and remained stable.

Hardware activity posted strong growth of +39.0%, pursuing the momentum of the second half of the previous fiscal year, driven by an increase in deliveries of LED solutions this quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, order backlog remains solid at €10.3 million (vs €10.6 million on March 31, 2025) thanks to a good order intake at the start of the fiscal year.

Q1 consolidated sales (April 1, 2025 - June 30, 2025)

Q1: April 1 - June 30 Not audited 3 months 3 months In €M 2025-2026 2024-2025 Var. €M Var. % Printing 9.42 9.68 -0.24 -2.6% Hardware 4.37 3.15 +1.22 +39.0% Total Sales 13.80 12.83 +0.97 +7.6% Total constant currencies 13.92 12.83 +1.09 +8.5%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the CAD.



In a still sluggish economic environment, Prismaflex International achieved a good first quarter for 2025-2026, with total sales of €13.8 million, up +7.6% (+8.5% at constant exchange rates). The strong growth in Hardware activity largely offset the slight decline in Printing activity.

In Q1, Printing activity generated €9.4 million, down -2.6% (-1.7% at constant exchange rates) compared to the same period in 2024-2025. This decrease is explained by the weak contribution from Home Décor activity (€0.1 million vs €0.3 million in 2024-2024). Communications activity however remains stable at €9.3 million, with some geographical disparities: growth in Spain offset the decline in the United Kingdom, while sales in other regions remained relatively stable.

Hardware activity amounted to €4.4 million, compared with €3.2 million in Q1 2024-2025, an increase of +39.0% (+39.9% at constant exchange rates). The period was marked by a rebound in LED activity, rising to €1.7 million, compared to €1.0 million in Q1 2024-2025, notably due to deliveries of advertising solutions to France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Total sales from other Hardware activities also increased, reaching €2.6 million versus €2.2 million in Q1 2024-2025, thanks notably to sales of street furniture.

Outlook

Q1 performance is in line with the Group's roadmap, aimed at consolidating activity in 2025-2026 despite the uncertain economic environment. Commercial activity remained dynamic for Q1 with order intakes that take order backlog on June 30, 2025 to €10.3 million.

The Hardware division continues to hold an order backlog of €6.0 million (unchanged from March 31, 2025). Since the start of this fiscal year, Prismaflex International has won an LED contract in Belgium, continues to benefit from steady business on the French municipalities sector, and received new orders for static lightboxes from the specialised retail sector.

Order backlog for the Printing division stands at €4.3 million, a slight decline of €0.3 million on March 31, 2025. The key Communications sector will continue to offset Home Decor activity whose negative impact is expected to gradually diminish over the coming quarters.

Prismaflex International thus reaffirms its objective of a resilient fiscal year, in terms of both turnover and profitability, which will enable the Group to continue its debt reduction.



Forthcoming date :

Press release: S1 2025-2026 sales figures, November 6, 2025, after closure.

