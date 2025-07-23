PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2025/2026 for financial press release

|1st quarter sales: 30th June 2025
|24rd July 2025*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2025
|30th September 2025
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2025
|6th November 2025*
|6 months results: 30th September 2025
|10th December 2025*
|Video conference Thursday 11th December 2025
|3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2025
|22nd January 2026*
|4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 26
|12th May 2026*
|Annual results: 31st March 2026
|23rd June 2026*
|Video conference Wednesday 24th June 2026
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts :
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93188-pri-230725-agenda-financier-2025-2026-gb.pdf
