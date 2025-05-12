PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Increase in Q4 total sales by +10.9% - 2024-2025 annual revenue: EUR 54.9 million, up +6.1% - Expected earnings growth

Printing activity (+0.2%) confirms its robustness with strong Communication activity making up for the decline in Home Decor activity

Hardware activity (+19.4%) benefits from a very good second six-month period for street furniture and advertising solutions for the retail sector

Order backlog on March 31, 2025 stands at €10.6 million (vs €7.8 million on March 31, 2024)

Annual consolidated sales figures (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)

12 months Q4: Jan 1, 2025 - March 31, 2025 Not audited 12 Months 12 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €M 2024-2025 2023-2024 Var. % Q4 24-25 Q4 23-24 Var. % Printing activity 35.84 35.77 +0.2% 8.26 8.16 +1.1% Hardware activity 19.04 15.95 +19.4% 6.36 5.02 +26.9% Total sales 54.88 51.72 +6.1% 14.62 13.18 +10.9% Total constant currencies* 54.80 51.72 +5.9% 14.60 13.18 +10.8%

*The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the CAD, ZAR and GBP.

In Q4, Prismaflex International recorded its best quarterly figures for 2024-2025 with total sales of €14.6 million, up +10.9% (+10.8% at constant exchange rates). This performance is driven by the dynamic upturn in Hardware activity while Printing activity maintains sales levels despite the continuing decline in Home Decor activity.

This positive end of year activity takes annual revenue to €54.9 million, representing an increase of +6.1% (+5.9% at constant exchange rates). This level of activity coupled with the continued optimisations of costs means improved results compared with the previous period.

Printing activity for the year stands at €35.8 million, up slightly +0.2%, confirming its robustness in an uncertain economic context. Communication activity continued to perform well in Q4 in France and the Group's international subsidiaries (notably in South Africa, Canada and Spain) and reports total sales of €34.7 million, up 7.0%. This performance makes up for the fall in Home Décor activity whose contribution to 2024-2025 figures represents just €1.1 million (vs €3.3 million in 2023-2024).

Hardware activity reported annual total sales at €19.0 million, up +19.4%. Prismaflex International was able to absorb a lack of significant orders for LED solutions (€6.2 million vs €8.6 million in 2023-2024) with increased sales of other products developed by the Group (€12.8 million vs €7.4 million in 2023-2024), notably significant deliveries of street furniture (display columns and bus shelters) and increasing interest in new printed face-tensioning advertising solutions for the retail sector.

In terms of profitability, activity levels in a controlled inflationary context will allow for the good absorption of costs. The Group therefore expects an improvement in its EBITDA margin.

Outlook 2025-2026

Prismaflex International begins the 2025-2026 financial year with an order backlog at €10.6 million on March 31, 2025, up €2.8 million on that recorded on March 31, 2024.

Order backlog for the Hardware division stands at €6.0 million. Prismaflex International won business in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands for its LED solutions and continues to benefit from strong interest from the French municipalities sector. The expected growth of the LED sector should make up for a decline in orders from the retail sector, following the significant sales made in 2024-2025.

Order backlog for Printing activity is strong at €4.6 million, slightly up on previous quarters. Communication activity continues to grow despite an uncertain economic context and will continue to compensate for Home Decor activity whose decline is forecast to be less significant than in 2024-2025.

Prismaflex International intends to build on current levels of activity during the 2025-2026 financial year and consolidate profitability while carefully controlling operating expenses.

Forthcoming dates :

2024-2025 annual results figures, June 23, 2025 after closure.

