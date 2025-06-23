PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Strong growth in 2024-2025 annual results - Current operating profit: +52% - Net result: +83% - Significant reduction in net debt

2024-2025 significant points

Total sales up 6% despite the difficult economic context.

EBITDA up 26% at €4.5 million thanks to gross margin improvement and good control of operating expenses.

Positive net result at €1.2 million, up 83%.

Positive free cash-flow at €2.0 million enabling continued reduction of financial debt.

Order backlog at €10.6 million on March 31, 2025.



Annual results (01/04/2024 - 31/03/2025)

On June 17, 2025, the Prismaflex International board closed the accounts for the 2024/2025 period. Statutory auditors performed the audit procedures. Certification reports will be issued once the necessary procedures are finalised prior to publication of the annual financial report

In €M

31.03.25

12 months

31.03.24

12 months

Var (%) Total sales 54.88 51.72 +6.1% Gross margin1 27.53 25.59 +7.4% Gross margin rate 50.2% 49.5% Recurring EBITDA2 4.46 3.55 +25.5% Recurring EBITDA margin rate 8.1% 6.9% Current operating profit 1.88 1.23 +52.1% Operating profit 1.89 1.34 +41.5% Financial result (0.41) (0.48) Pre-tax current profit 1.48 0.86 +73.1% Taxes (0.26) (0.19) Net result 1.22 0.67 +82.9% Net consolidated result 1.14 0.63 +81.2%

1 Total sales - consumables purchased, sub-contracting, installation, purchase and sales transport costs

2 Current operating profit + net depreciation expense and provisions + other calculated income and charges





For the 2024-2025 period, Prismaflex International reported a particularly solid performance, combining growth with operational efficiency. The significant improvement in results also enabled the continuation of the reduction of net debt.

Total sales stand at €54.9 million, up +6.1% (+5.9% at constant exchange rates) driven by a dynamic growth in Hardware activity while Printing activity stabilised sales in a complex economic context.

Printing activity recorded annual results of €35.8 million, up slightly by +0.2%, confirming its resilience. The Communications sector grew by 7.0% to €34.7 million, making up for the notable decline in Home Décor activity (€1.1 million vs €3.3 million in 2023-2024).

Hardware activity returned to growth. 2024-2025 total sales stand at €19.0 million, up +19.4%, thanks to major deliveries of street furniture (display columns and bus shelters) and new printed face-tensioning advertising solutions for the specialised retail sector. These positive results offset the absence of significant orders for LED solutions (€6.2 million vs €8.6 million in 2023-2024).

The gross margin rate is up 0.7 point at 50.2%, thanks to a favourable product mix, notably in Hardware.

This improved margin and carefully controlled operating expenses means recurring EBITDA rose by +26% at €4.5 million, or 8.1% of total sales revenue.

After net depreciation expenses and provisions, current operating profit stands at €1.9 million, up 52%. With no significant non-recurring items, operating profit also stands at €1.9 million.

Pre-tax current profit is at €1.5 million, including financial interest on debt of €0.4 million, down slightly due to the Group's progressive debt reduction.

Net result for the period is significantly positive at €1.2 million, up 83%.



Financial situation: debt pay-off continues

31.03.25 31.03.24 Equity shareholders (including minority shareholders) 10.34 9.13 Net debt 9.52 10.87 Gearing 92% 119% Net debt (before IFRS 16) 8.09 8.70 Gearing (before IFRS 16) 78% 96%

Cash flow generated by the activity stands at €2.5 million, and includes a self-financing capacity of €4.0 million (after tax) and a €1.5 million increase in working capital, mainly due to higher accounts receivable following a good invoicing level at the end of the year.

Production-related investments remained limited at €0.5 million for the period. Free cash-flow for the period stands at €2.0 million, reserved notably for debt pay-off operations.

Net debt, including €1.4 million IFRS 16-related debt releases, is down at €9.5 million (€8.1 million before IFRS 16) vs €10.9 million (€8.7 million before IFRS 16) in 2023-2024.

Once again, Prismaflex International has demonstrated its capacity to reduce debt. Gearing falls below 1, to 0.92 (0.78 before IFRS 16). Cash available stands at €2.3 million.



Outlook 2025-2026

Prismaflex International begins the 2025-2026 fiscal year with an order backlog at €10.6 million on March 31, 2025, up €2.8 million on March 31, 2024.

The Hardware division has an order backlog of €6.0 million (vs €4.0 million on March 31, 2024). Since the start of the period, the Group has won LED contracts in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and continues to benefit from good levels of activity on the French municipalities sector.

The Printing division has an order backlog of €4.6 million, up from €3.8 million the previous year. The key Communications sector will continue to make up for the decline in Home Decor activity even if the decline will be less marked than in 2024-2025.

Prismaflex International aims to consolidate its activity in 2025-2026 and pursue optimisation actions, notably in procurement, to preserve profitability. Debt reduction also remains a key priority.





Forthcoming dates:

Press release: 1st quarter 2025-2026 total sales, July 24, 2025 after closure

