Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: 935256 | ISIN: FR0004044600 | Ticker-Symbol: RFX
25.03.25
10:24 Uhr
Actusnews Wire
25.03.2025 10:23 Uhr
123 Leser
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME

Finanznachrichten News


PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.



(*) in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 221-32-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, a company whose securities are admitted to trading on the Euronext markets and whose market capitalization is less than two billion euros or was so at the close of at least one of the four calendar years preceding the year taken into account to assess the eligibility of the securities of the issuing company is eligible for the PEA-PME.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com



Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGhyY8pmYWzIxm+daZhuZ5JpbJdhxJbFm2nHmZecapbInWphl21ob8aYZnJhmm1m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90580-pri-250325-eligibilite-pea-pme-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
