PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME



PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.





(*) in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 221-32-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, a company whose securities are admitted to trading on the Euronext markets and whose market capitalization is less than two billion euros or was so at the close of at least one of the four calendar years preceding the year taken into account to assess the eligibility of the securities of the issuing company is eligible for the PEA-PME.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com





Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

