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WKN: 935256 | ISIN: FR0004044600 | Ticker-Symbol: RFX
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 18:17
7,760 Euro
-1,02 % -0,080
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PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
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7,7608,08018:43
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
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PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2026/2027 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 202623rd July 2026*
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202630th September 2026
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 20265th November 2026*
6 months results: 30th September 20269th December 2026*
Video conference Thursday 10th December 2026
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202621st January 2027*
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 2713th May 2027*
Annual results: 31st March 202723rd June 2027*
Video conference Thursday 24th June 2026

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99448-pri-220726-agenda-financier-2026-2027-gb.pdf

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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.