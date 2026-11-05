

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $17.321 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $88.341 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $33.892 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $1.689 billion from $1.833 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $17.321 Mln. vs. $88.341 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.689 Bln vs. $1.833 Bln last year.



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