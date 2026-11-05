

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a security technology company, on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the third quarter, compared to a loss last year, as revenue surged 336% year over year. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, citing growing demand for its quantum technologies.



Net income attributable to IonQ was $563.96 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.055 billion, or $3.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



The results reflect an $896.2 million gain from changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, compared with an $881.8 million loss a year earlier.



On an adjusted basis, loss per share widened to $0.29 from $0.17.



Revenue for the quarter climbed to $173.8 million from $39.9 million in the previous year, reflecting strong growth across quantum computing, sensing and foundry services, including contributions from the acquisition of SkyWater.



For full-year 2026, IonQ now expects revenue of $505 million to $515 million, compared to its previous outlook of $280 million and $290 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News