

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $164.166 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $80.694 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $1.262 billion from $933.337 million last year.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $164.166 Mln. vs. $80.694 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.262 Bln vs. $933.337 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.435 B To $ 1.465 B



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