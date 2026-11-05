

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $900.391 million, or $8.71 per share. This compares with $108.934 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $381.061 million from $395.676 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $900.391 Mln. vs. $108.934 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.71 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $381.061 Mln vs. $395.676 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.12 To $ 0.16 Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.42 To $ 9.46 Full year revenue guidance: -0.25 % To 0.25 %



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