

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $766 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $4.913 billion from $4.530 billion last year.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $766 Mln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $4.913 Bln vs. $4.530 Bln last year.



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