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HA

WKN: A3C9TC | ISIN: SE0016829469 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QG0
München
06.11.26 | 08:05
14,820 Euro
-2,76 % -0,420
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYPP GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 19:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group provisions USD 2.5 million for potential fines by its US subsidiary Northerner Scandinavia Inc

Haypp Group AB (publ) announces a financial provision of USD 2.5 million to allow for a settlement regarding alleged violations of local regulations in a city within the US by Northerner Scandinavia Inc. Haypp is engaged in confidential constructive communication with the authority and work is ongoing to reach a mutually acceptable settlement. The Group has evaluated its potential financial exposure and established a provision of USD 2.5 million, which was classified as an item affecting comparability in the third quarter 2026.

Haypp's subsidiary's current business practices comply with the city's ordinances, and the subsidiary is confident that future sales to customers in the city will not be impacted. The Group does not expect the matter to result in litigation or other negative consequences for its US operations.

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad
Head of External Affairs
+46 (0) 708153983
markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 768856483
erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB
Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in five countries in Europe, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snus.com and Nicokick.com.

This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 19:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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