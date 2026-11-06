Haypp Group AB: Interim report Q3: Sustained momentum

July - September 2026

Net sales increased by 28 per cent to SEK 1,220.9mn (952.1). Organic growth amounted to 26 per cent.

The nicotine pouch category grew by 33 per cent in volume during the quarter.

The gross margin amounted to 19.7 per cent (18.8).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 2.8mn (35.8), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 0.2 per cent (3.8).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 55.5mn (53.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5 per cent (5.6).

EBIT amounted to SEK -36.4mn (6.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -3.0 per cent (0.7).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 26.3mn (33.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.2 per cent (3.5). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -52.7mn (-17.2).

Loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -43.2mn (4.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.39 (0.15) before dilution and SEK -1.39 (0.14) after dilution.

Number of orders increased to 1,452 thousand (1,230) with an average order value of SEK 739 (689).

Active consumers were 682 thousand (574) during the quarter.

"Haypp Group's momentum continued in the third quarter with record quarterly revenue, gross profit and gross margin, supported by sustained strong nicotine pouch growth. Revenue increased 28 per cent and gross profit 35 per cent, with a gross margin of 19.7 per cent and 682 thousand active consumers. Nicotine pouch volume in the key US and UK markets increased over 90 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 5 per cent year-over-year with the Group adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5 per cent reflecting investments in marketing, personnel and Saudi Arabia. Haypp remains on track to deliver its 2028 revenue and profit targets.", noted Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

The full Q3 2026 report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website: hayppgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Haypp Group will hold a webcast of its conference call in English at 09:00 CET today. Haypp Group will be represented by President and CEO Gavin O'Dowd and CFO Peter Deli, who will present the interim report and answer questions.

Link to access the webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q3-report-2026

Link to access the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/haypp-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46 (0) 708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com



Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 768856483

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com



FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in five countries in Europe, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snus.com and Nicokick.com.



This information is information that Haypp Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:45 CET.

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Haypp Group 2026 Report Q3 IMG EN