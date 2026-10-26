Haypp Group AB: Nicotine and tobacco products continue to grow faster than e-commerce overall

The Swedish Retail Federation's (Svensk Handel) E-commerce Indicator for September 2026 shows that nicotine and tobacco products are growing faster than e-commerce overall so far this year, and that the category is one of few where the share of consumers shopping online is increasing.

Total e-commerce turnover in Sweden reached SEK 13.4 billion in September 2026, a decrease of 7 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year. In the third quarter, total e-commerce turnover decreased by 3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. Cumulative turnover growth so far this year stands at 2 per cent.

During the period January-September 2026, turnover in the nicotine and tobacco products category increased by 6 per cent compared to the same period last year, against 2 per cent for e-commerce overall. Among the categories measured in the report, only two categories have shown stronger growth so far this year.

In September, 6 per cent of consumers purchased nicotine and tobacco products online, compared with 5 per cent in the same month last year. The category is thereby one of only two in the report where the share of consumers shopping online increased compared to September 2025.

In the third quarter, turnover in the category decreased by 9 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2025. The average purchase amount per consumer was SEK 740 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with SEK 810 in the corresponding quarter in 2025.

"The third quarter was weaker for e-commerce as a whole. But looking at the year so far, nicotine and tobacco products continue to grow faster than the market, and more consumers are choosing to buy them online than last year. This growth in turnover is also confirmed by the performance we have seen at Haypp during the first and second quarters," says Markus Lindblad, Head of Legal & External Affairs.

Read the full report (in Swedish) here.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of Legal & External Affairs

+46 (0) 708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com

Erik Bloomquist, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 768856483

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB

Certified Advisor

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group is the leading e-commerce retailer selling reduced-risk nicotine products, primarily nicotine pouches. The company is at the intersection of two trends, the rapid transition toward lower risk nicotine and the shift to online purchases. With roots in the pioneering smoke-free alternative markets of Scandinavia, Haypp uses its regulatory expertise and e-commerce leadership to bring compelling value to over 1.1 million consumers. Operating through eleven distinct e-commerce brands, the Group is active in five countries in Europe, the USA and Saudi Arabia. Haypp Group's e-commerce sites include: Snus.com and Nicokick.com.



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E Handelsindikatorn September 2026