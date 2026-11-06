Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q3 2026

In the North Sea, the high-end AHTS market remained firm in Q3, supported by a more consolidated supply base, limited availability of suitable modern tonnage and periods of elevated project and rig-related demand. Spot activity remained volatile, with strong rates achieved during periods of tight vessel availability, despite moderate overall utilization.

THIRD QUARTER

Revenue was MSEK 388 (187)

EBITDA was MSEK 186 (23)

Result after tax was MSEK 115 (-36)

Earnings per share was SEK 8.7 (-2.8)

YEAR TO DATE

Revenue was MSEK 1,128 (646)

EBITDA was MSEK 539 (203)

Result after tax was MSEK 326 (27)

Earnings per share was SEK 24.7 (2.0)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q3 2026

With effect from 1 August 2026 Ulrik Mannhart was appointed CEO and Bengt A. Rem Group CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Mannhart, CEO, ph. +47 928 06 510, e-mail: ulrik.mannhart@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end ice classed AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:00 CET.